Demonstrators demand ‘End the Siege of Gaza!’

Seattle

Banging pots and pans, over 500 demonstrators took to the streets of Seattle on Aug. 17 to demand “End the Siege of Gaza!”

Among the speakers was a member of Healthcare Workers for Palestine, protesting the targeting of health care workers in Gaza and the shooting of rescue workers by the Israel Occupation Forces. A Families for Palestine representative talked about building a national coalition of families across the country in opposition to U.S. genocide. A Freedom Road Socialist Organization speaker declared, “Victory to the Palestinian Resistance!”

After a march, the demonstrators rallied in front of the office of the Boston Consulting Group, which has set up the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. Speakers condemned the foundation for turning an aid system into killing fields.

A Seattle Against War representative reported about organizing hundreds of workers to demonstrate against Maersk shipping at the Port of Tacoma, Washington. Maersk is a transport company and a lifeline for military support for the Zionist state. A speaker from Nidal Seattle spoke about the long and strong tradition of Palestinian resistance which will prevail in Gaza.

The action ended with all the demonstrators pitching handfuls of flour against the front of the Boston Consulting Group building.