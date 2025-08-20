Protests demand: U.S. out of Korea!

The following information came from Nodutdol’s Instagram posts.

On Aug. 15, the 80th anniversary of Korea’s liberation from Japan, thousands of people packed Seoul [South Korea] demonstrations against U.S. bases, war exercises and economic exploitation.

Led by the workers of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, the rally denounced the upcoming Ulchi Freedom Shield war games, U.S. exploitation of South Korea through [President Donald Trump’s tariffs and attempts to rope Korea into war with China].

On Aug 14, Nodutdol joined organizers from the KCTU and the Progressive Party and on Aug. 15, the group joined Youth Peace Sovereignty Tongil Vanguard at a mobilization outside Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, the largest overseas U.S. military base in the world.

After rallying near Ganghwamun, protesters attempted to march on President Lee Jae Myung’s National Liberation Day address, only to be blocked by police.

Lee is scheduled to arrive at the White House for his first summit with Trump on August 25. It is widely believed that he will make further concessions to the U.S.

Trump is demanding South Korea pay $10 billion a year for the U.S. occupation, raise its defense spending to 5% of its gross domestic product to increase U.S. weapons purchases and accept new alliance conditions that U.S. troops in Korea be allowed to deploy for war against China.

On Aug. 15 and 16, our movement in the U.S. mobilized across six cities to demand the total withdrawal of the U.S. from Korea and an end to U.S.-South Korea war exercises, including Ulchi Freedom Shield, which starts on August 18.

The following eyewitness reports come from New York and Philadelphia:

A rally Aug. 15 at the Korea War Memorial in Philadelphia began with speeches by several Korea Peace Committee of Philadelphia members, demanding an end to U.S.-South Korea war exercises and 80 years of U.S. occupation of South Korea. Speakers also pointed out that as “the U.S. spends over a trillion dollars this year on waging wars around the globe, our transit systems, health care, education and other community needs are being cut. Imperialist wars are simply not in the interest of the vast majority of people!”

The participants yelled “U.S. out of Korea! U.S. out of Palestine! U.S. out of everywhere!” and other chants as they took the streets, trailed by a large group of 18 city cops. A dozen of the activists held up black umbrellas marked with slogans in white lettering, such as “Stop the U.S. war machine” and “U.S. imperialists – #1 Terrorists!” alongside two vertical “Stop U.S.-Korea war games” banners.

The march in 90-degree weather ended blocks away, where protesters joined a “Friday’s at Fetterman’s” protest just coming to an end against the pro-Zionist Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman. A KPCP representative ended the protest, once again calling for an end to U.S. imperialism from Korea to the Philippines to Palestine and everywhere.

The rally was endorsed by Nodutdol and led by Korea Peace Committee Philly, Koreans 4 Decolonization at UPenn, Anakbayan-Philly, Workers World Party, Party for Socialism and Liberation–Philly and American Party of Labor.

A dynamic street rally took place in the busy shopping area of Herald Square in New York City on Aug. 15 to demand an end to the U.S. occupation of the Korean peninsula, especially by the thousands of U.S. troops and bases that are a daily threat to the sovereignty of the Korean people.

Many shoppers stopped to hear speakers representing Nodutdol, Anakbayan Queens, New York City Workers for Palestine, Black Alliance for Peace and PSL. A short march took place after the speakers that included the Korean dining district. Piece Whang (she/her), a Korean activist, chaired the rally.

Monica Moorehead and Joe Piette contributed to this article.