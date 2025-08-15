Hamas: The weapon of resistance is a legitimate right

Hamas leader Osama Hamdan made the following statement to Al-Araby TV. It was posted on Resistance News Network on Aug. 10.



As long as the occupation exists, the weapon of resistance is a legitimate right; rather, resistance as a whole is a legitimate right for the Palestinian people.

We as Palestinians believe that the weapon of resistance is linked to our project of liberation. If liberation happens and the Palestinian state is established, then it is natural for this weapon to be the weapon of this state.

We made significant progress in the last round of negotiations before Witkoff’s statements undermined them. Mediators’ efforts are ongoing, and we have not been informed of any new developments regarding ceasefire negotiations.

The siege on the Gaza Strip must be ended, and humanitarian and medical aid must be brought into the Strip; without that, it is not reasonable for negotiations to continue.

Any new proposals must include a clear “israeli” position because we do not need to discuss issues only for “israel” to then reject them.

If some think that the resistance has the option of surrender, they are deluded in that. And if the enemy thinks it can force the Palestinians to surrender if its aggression continues, it is deluded.