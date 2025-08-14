Letter: Big Pharma, not migrants, caused the opioid crisis

Dear editors,

Donald Trump and the Pentagon should be reminded of a few things as they blame and threaten Mexico for the opioid crisis. The U.S. invaded and occupied Afghanistan for over 20 years. During this time a huge opium crop was allowed under the watch of the U.S. occupation and was harvested and exported around the world. This was all freely admitted by the U.S. imperialists as they committed genocide against the Afghans while propping up the landlord class.

This coincided with the world opium crisis we have today.

Purdue Pharma, owned by the Sackler family, has developed and aggressively marketed super-concentrated opium products causing addictions and overdoses for years. The main marketed drug was oxycontin. Purdue generated over $35 billion by bringing oxycontin to the market. Purdue even paid kickbacks to health care companies that would prescribe oxycontin.

Meanwhile communities all over the country have watched their people suffer and die from the opioid crisis. Deaths due to oxycontin passed the half-million mark some time ago.

This has all been overwhelmingly exposed by 2,600 federal and state lawsuits that were brought against Purdue and other Big Pharma drug companies. A federal settlement against Purdue for $7.4 billion was just announced this July 2025 to

pay for recovery programs. Another $3 billion in settlements was secured from CVS, Johnson & Johnson, Walgreens, Walmart and other drug companies and pharmacy chains.

The whole industry was pushing for and profiting from addiction. And the Sacklers never even went to prison even though they admitted guilt.

The Trump regime wants to shoot Mexicans when U.S. capitalism caused the drug addiction crisis in the first place.

In solidarity,

Jim McMahan, WWP

Seattle