Netanyahu will never crush the Palestinian Resistance!

On August 9, Israel’s security cabinet approved a proposal made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the complete takeover of Gaza. Netanyahu claims the goal is to “liberate Gaza from Hamas” — in other words, annihilate the Palestinian Resistance.

However, as the saying goes, “The people, united, will never be defeated.” This is certainly true for Palestine’s freedom fighters.

Palestinians have been fighting for liberation — not from the resistance but from the Zionist occupation — since the founding of the state of Israel in 1948. What Israel has not been able to do in 77 years, it will not accomplish in 2025, despite Netanyahu’s bravado.

In spite of mass killings and maimings, Palestine fights on. In spite of the destruction of homes, hospitals, schools, mosques, churches and infrastructure, Palestine fights on. In spite of widespread famine, Palestine fights on.

It’s not just the Palestinians or solidarity activists who are saying that Israel can’t defeat Palestine — chanting “Palestine will never die” at demonstrations.

On Aug. 3, 19 Israeli military and intelligence officials issued a video statement warning the Israeli government that it was on the verge of being defeated by the Palestinian Resistance and its allies. Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak was among them. Former Mossad Director Tamir Pardo stated that Israel is “on the precipice of defeat.” Mossad is Israel’s national agency responsible for espionage and covert operations.

Pardo even said that: “We are hiding behind a lie that we wrought. This lie was sold to the Israeli public, and the world has long since understood that it doesn’t reflect the real picture.” (popularresistance.org, Aug. 4)

The 19 Israeli officials also signed a letter to President Donald Trump asking him to use his influence to end the war (really a genocide, but they don’t use that word) in Gaza. Even pro-Zionist former Israeli leaders are saying Israel is fighting a losing battle. Netanyahu, with all his belligerent bluster, does not have a plan that can defeat a people determined to win liberation.

Palestine will never die. The people, united, will never be defeated!