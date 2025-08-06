Hamas leader: ‘The resistance’s weapon belongs to all Palestinian factions’

The following statement from Hussam Badran, Hamas Head of National Relations Office, to Al-Jazeera, was published by Resistance News Network on AuHead_of_Hamas_National_Relations.WEBPg. 5, 2025.

“Israel’s” threats to assassinate Hamas leaders inside and outside Gaza are repetitive, worthless and do not affect our decisions.

We are dealing with a state that does not respect the law and is led by a gang of criminals.

The occupation does not cease its crimes, and our goal is to stop the war and the barbaric aggression against our people.

The occupation withdrew from the last round of negotiations after reaching understandings agreed upon by the mediators.

There are no delegations for negotiation, and our communications with the mediators are ongoing; the ball is in the court of the occupation and the U.S. side.

[Steve] Witkoff, the United States special envoy to the Middle East, and the occupation are negotiating with each other, and there are no new proposals; what we recently reached was logical.

The resistance’s weapon belongs to all Palestinian factions and the people as a whole, not just Hamas, and discussing it is a Palestinian matter.

Grant us a fully sovereign Palestinian state, and the resistance’s weapon will be part of the state’s weapon and its army.

The resistance’s weapon is linked to the end of the occupation and the establishment of a Palestinian state, not merely its declaration and recognition.

The resistance’s weapon is a story intended to deceive and mislead the world, as evidenced by what is happening in the West Bank and the crimes of the settlers.

The problem is not with the resistance’s weapon but with the continuation of the occupation, and the region will not enjoy stability unless Palestinians obtain their state.

The movement is keen on rearranging the Palestinian house on democratic foundations and within an unconditional national consensus.

The Oslo path is a failure, recognizing the occupation is a crime, and the Palestinian people have the right to choose who governs them.

We welcome any Arab or regional effort to reach a Palestinian consensus and respect the will and choices of the people.

The situation in Gaza is catastrophic, and the occupation’s crimes are unjustifiable. What concerns us currently is stopping the war and protecting Palestinian blood.

Our reproach towards some Arab countries is out of a sense of expectation, and our relationship with Arab states is firm, and we appreciate their efforts.