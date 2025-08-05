In New York City, protest demands end to siege of Gaza

New York City

As hundreds of Palestinians, predominantly children, starve to death every day in Gaza, the rage within the belly of the imperial beast grows. In response to global calls for action to pressure and hold governments complicit in the genocide responsible, Within Our Lifetime, a Palestinian-led coalition founded in New York City, held a rally on Aug. 4 that began at City Hall, detoured at Grand Central Terminal, and eventually ended at the Moynihan Train Hall at Penn Station.

As a Palestinian flag, which occupied the width of Park Ave, led the march, roaring chants demanding to break the siege and allow aid into Rafah and Gaza followed.

Organizers denounced governments, including the U.S., Israel, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates for sustaining the genocide and moreso, for normalizing and profiting off it.

The militance of the four-mile action escalated once the protest reached Grand Central Terminal. Activists rushed through the doors and up the steps at Vanderbilt Hall, raising the gargantuan Palestinian flag, showcasing their solidarity for the martyrs and steadfastness in support for Palestinian liberation. After multiple arrests were made at the terminal, the demonstrators proceeded towards Moynihan Train Hall to conclude the day of action.

Break the siege!

Death to the IDF!

Victory to Palestine and the resistance!