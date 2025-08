Anti-imperialist activists rallied and marched in New York City on July 27 to say “U.S. out of Korea!” “U.S. out of the Philippines!” and more so, “U.S. out of everywhere!

Organized by Nodutdol, a Korean anti-imperialist organization, the protest followed a very successful Peoples Summit for Korea held on the two previous days featuring numerous activists from both the U.S. and South Korea.

– Report and photo by Joe Piette