Brooklyn Navy Yard has Palestinian blood on their hands

New York City

The Brooklyn Navy Yard is a manufacturing complex that is heavily involved in military research and technological development. Originally a shipbuilding facility for the U.S. Navy, BNY now aids and abets the genocide of people living on Turtle Island and West Asia.

Hidden among art studios and food vendors, the Navy Yard leases space to two companies that directly supply military equipment and tactical gear to the Israel Occupation Forces: Easy Aerial and Crye Precision. Founded by Ivan Stamavski and former IOF soldier Ido Gur in 2015, Easy Aerial is an Israeli-U.S. drone manufacturer that supplies autonomous unmanned aerial vehicles to the IOF for use across West Asia. Easy Aerial also provides drones to Eric Adams’ New York Police Department to survey and oppress predominantly Black and Brown communities.

Founded in 1999, Crye Precision is a clothing manufacturing company that provides the IOF with tactical military gear. They also have strong ties to the FBI, U.S. military and the NYPD, and have signed multiple million-dollar contracts with these agencies to provide them with the equipment they need to enforce fascism.

Beginning in 2023, the Demilitarize Brooklyn Navy Yard movement’s goal was to force Lindsay Greene, CEO of BNY, and her blood-stained board to evict both companies. Since November 2024, pickets filled with tenants, community members and people of conscience have been held weekly to achieve their goal.

Every day, hundreds of Gazans are starving to death due to the blockade enforced by the Zionist entity, which is completely funded by the U.S. and other imperial governments. Protesters use signs made during community art builds, noise makers and their voices to disrupt any normalcy at BNY. Since the movement began, it has only grown and gained attraction through collaborations with organizations such as Within Our Lifetime, Pop4Climate, Veterans for Peace, Workers World Party, Code Pink and many student groups as well.

Activists have been routinely brutalized and arrested by fascist cops, security and Zionists who show their complicity in the genocide of Palestinians through these efforts. Yet they will not stop nor rest until Brooklyn Navy Yard is held fully accountable for their complicity in the genocide of over 400,000 Palestinians.

Brooklyn Navy Yard — your hands are red!

Evict Easy Aerial Now!

Evict Crye Precision Now!