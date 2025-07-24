Educators for Palestine claims victory against racism and hate, despite NEA board decision

Educators for Palestine released the following news release on July 19, 2025.

Washington, D.C.

Educators for Palestine is deeply disappointed with the decision of the National Education Association’s Board of Directors to nullify the majority vote at its recent convention to “Drop the ADL.” This action was taken despite the fact that the July 2025 NEA Representative Assembly (RA) delegates took the historic step to direct the NEA to “not use, endorse or publicize any materials from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL),” such as its curricular materials or its statistics.

On Friday, July 18, the NEA Board of Directors voted not to act on [New Business Item] #39, a resolution that called for ending NEA’s use of ADL materials, professional development and data. Succumbing to pressure put on the NEA by outside, right-wing groups like the ADL harms union power.

“It was a fundamental violation of union democracy and has caused great harm to the Jewish and Arab American educators who crafted and fought for it,” stated Judy Greenspan, a Jewish teacher and the maker of the motion. “We call on NEA to determine how they will protect their Palestinian and other Arab American members, their Jewish members and all members who stand in Palestinian solidarity from the ADL’s racist assaults.”

On Saturday, July 5, 7,000 elected representatives from local affiliates of the country’s largest union democratically decided that NEA “will not participate in ADL programs or publicize ADL professional development offerings.” Following the Standing Rules of NEA, the next step in the process was for the Board of Directors to vote on moving forward with NBI #39 as they deemed it to be a boycott.

Educators for Palestine, an officially recognized caucus of the NEA, moved this NBI, because the ADL is not the social justice partner it claims to be. The ADL consistently commits acts of anti-Palestinian racism by dehumanizing the Palestinian people, pushing to erase and censor Palestinian narratives in schools and targeting educators who speak up for Palestinian rights. Their racist actions extend to attacks on Black, Indigenous and queer people and undermine both the freedom to teach and the right to learn. It is not a reliable source for civil rights and weakens the fight against antisemitism by publishing false statistics and equating criticism of Israel with antisemitism.

Despite the vote of the board, the action that the delegates took to adopt New Business Item #39 is historic. “It signals a sea change in the rank and file for a new position, supporting Palestinian rights and opposing the normalization of unconditional support for Israel in K-12 education. The understanding of the harm the ADL is causing will not go away, and the members of NEA are now better able to combat false narratives promoted by the ADL, as well as take up similar

campaigns at a state or local level,” shared Hannah, a Jewish member of Educators for Palestine.

Educators for Palestine applauds the RA body for its historic and principled vote to protect all members. Though the work is far from over, this is an important step toward pushing the largest union in the country to affirm that all people deserve a safe environment to learn, grow and thrive.