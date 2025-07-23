Global solidarity plea on international webinar for humanitarian aid in Gaza

Special to Workers World

Hosted by Panda Aid (China) and co-organized by the International Action Center (IAC) in New York City, a July 17 webinar entitled “Heroes of Gaza Humanitarian Aid and Peace Activism Awards” brought together humanitarian organizations and peace activists from around the world.

Co-chaired by Lee Siu Hin, director of the Panda Aid Project, and Sara Flounders,

director of the IAC, the event aimed to recognize outstanding contributors to aid efforts in Gaza and rally support for ongoing humanitarian work.

In her opening remarks, Flounders highlighted the crucial yet often overlooked role of grassroots organizations in Gaza, noting that much of the aid work is carried out not by large Western NGOs but by smaller, community-rooted groups working in close coordination with international volunteers.

“This webinar is about giving visibility to those organizations — especially from

Palestine, the Global South and communities of color — that have long been

ignored,” said Lee.

Representing a diaspora-led organization rooted in the Chinese and Chinese American communities, Lee emphasized Panda Aid’s mission to connect global movements for justice, with a special focus on the unique role of China and other developing countries in humanitarian response.

To view the entire webinar, go to: www.youtube.com/watch?v=0jCX7_0PUEA