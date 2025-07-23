Palestinian factions demand an end to the famine

affirmed that the deliberate famine is a crime against humanity and a clear reflection of the occupation’s failure on all fronts. The movement stated that the resistance continues to confuse the enemy with diverse and surprising tactics, despite the attempt to subjugate the population through starvation. Hamas asserted that after failing to free prisoners by force, the occupation’s only path is a deal on the resistance’s terms, which must guarantee a complete lifting of the siege and an end to the policy of collective starvation.