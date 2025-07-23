Boston/Protest demands Lockheed Martin be ousted from hospital board

“What hypocrisy that the maker of F-35 fighter jets, attack helicopters, missiles and bombs that have destroyed every hospital in Gaza, massacring Palestinian civilians daily, sits on the board of directors of MGB [Mass General Brigham] hospital,” blasted a speaker outside the giant Boston hospital conglomerate’s entrance on July 21. “We need health care, not warfare!”

The July 21 noontime rally called by Boston Healthcare Workers for Palestine received much support from the multinational health care workers in blues and doctors in white outside on their lunch breaks, some enthusiastically joining the protest with Palestinian flags. Their disgust and outrage especially targeted James Taiclet, the billionaire chairman, president and CEO of Lockheed Martin who sits on the hospital’s board.

Protesters demanded Taiclet’s immediate removal and called on hospital staff, patients and the the public to barrage MGB CEO Anne Klibanski with calls to end MGB’s complicity with war profiteers and genocide. Workers World newspaper readers can join the campaign to oust Lockheed Martin from the hospital board at @mgbdivestnow1 | Linktree.

– Report and photo by Steve Gillis