Workers World hails Cuba’s socialist Revolution on Moncada’s 72nd anniversary

Workers World/Mundo Obrero joins with the Cuban people in celebrating the 72nd anniversary of an event which changed the course of history for their island nation. On July 26, 1953, Cuban revolutionaries boldly attacked the Moncada garrison in Santiago de Cuba and simultaneously conducted a siege of the army barracks in Bayamo.

These courageous acts were aimed to strike a blow against the brutal U.S.-backed dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista. Although the revolutionaries’ military goals were not achieved and the struggle suffered a temporary setback, the armed struggle had reached a new stage that continued until the dictatorship was overthrown on Jan. 1, 1959. As the guerrilla forces fought in the mountains, an underground movement spread across the country.

Cuba has not only developed in every sphere since the socialist revolution, this island nation has carried out acts of international solidarity to aid oppressed countries in Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa and Asia, whether with military might or medical brigades, despite Washington’s intimidation and threats.

This assistance has been given generously, despite the horrific blockade implemented against Cuba by Washington for 63 years. Even during the pandemic, despite a dearth of medical supplies, Cuba sent medical teams and shared its COVID-19 vaccines with countries denied them by the imperialist West.

Last June, in a strong show of solidarity with the besieged Palestinian people, Cuba joined the lawsuit filed by South Africa against Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza before the International Court of Justice. Palestinian leaders welcomed Cuba’s intervention and thanked the country’s leaders and people for their support.

International support of Cuba and its people is essential, especially because of the restrictions on travel, trade and financial transactions imposed by U.S. administrations—​Republican and Democratic. Now, under Trump, the U.S. has further curtailed travel.

Cuba has deservedly won the support and respect of peoples around the globe. Workers World/Mundo Obrero has shown our unwavering solidarity with this socialist country on this newspaper’s pages and in countless activities on the streets.

