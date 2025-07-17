July 26 in New York City: Defend Cuba’s Medical Missions

By a guest author posted on July 17, 2025

Commemorate 72nd anniversary of Cuba’s National Revolution Day

Defend Cuba’s Medical Missions

Sat. July 26

Mayles Documentary Center

343 Malcolm X Blvd., New York, NY 10027

6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. reception

6:30 p.m. – 7:55 p.m. program

  • Documentary screening on the great Afro-Cuban boxer, Teófilo Stevenson
  • Suggested donation $20 (no one turned away for lack of funds)
  • Proceeds for Pacemakers for Cuba Campaign

Email:  [email protected]

Website: www.cuba-normalization.org

End the U.S. blockade of Cuba!

