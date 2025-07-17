PDF of July 17 print issue

Download the PDF

Trump and politicians’ inactions

behind Texas flood deaths

Union picket defends queer youth

Teamsters expand sanitation strike

Zohran Mamdani’s victory

Working class must defend Iran

Budget bill = ‘Robin Hood’ in reverse

Free, free Palestine!

Teachers union dumps Zionist ADL

Hamas condemns Israel’s crimes

Does Israel have right to exist?

NYC protest reenacts Gaza death trap

‘Death, Death to the IDF!’

Shut down ‘Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’!

Korea solidarity conference

250 million strike in India

China-Cuba solidarity

Get Mumia out of prison!

Shaka Sankofa’s legacy

Editorial: What Texas and Gaza share

Mundo Obrero:

La victoria de Zohran Mamdani

El presupuesto grande y feo





