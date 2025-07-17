PDF of July 17 print issue

July 17, 2025

Trump and politicians’ inactions
behind Texas flood deaths

Union picket defends queer youth
Teamsters expand sanitation strike
Zohran Mamdani’s victory
Working class must defend Iran
Budget bill = ‘Robin Hood’ in reverse

Free, free Palestine!
Teachers union dumps Zionist ADL
Hamas condemns Israel’s crimes
Does Israel have right to exist?
NYC protest reenacts Gaza death trap
‘Death, Death to the IDF!’
Shut down ‘Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’!

Korea solidarity conference
250 million strike in India
China-Cuba solidarity

Get Mumia out of prison!
Shaka Sankofa’s legacy

Editorial: What Texas and Gaza share

Mundo Obrero:
La victoria de Zohran Mamdani
El presupuesto grande y feo


