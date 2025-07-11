Hamas update on ceasefire proposal

The following statement appeared July 5, 2025, on Resistance News Network.

According to various press sources, including Al-Araby TV, Al-Sharq and Reuters, Hamas accepted the framework presented by the mediators for a ceasefire in Gaza, with certain modifications and clarifications.

Hamas’s response focused primarily on the humanitarian crisis imposed on the people of Gaza by the Zionist entity. Reportedly, Hamas has demanded a return to previous mechanisms for the distribution of humanitarian aid, as well as numerous conditions on any presence of the criminal “Gaza Humanitarian Fund” (whose aid distribution sites have seen the martyrdom of over 500 Palestinians in recent weeks). Guarantees for the volume of aid to be delivered are expected to be negotiated as part of the implementation mechanism of any ceasefire.

Hamas also reportedly asked for clarifications regarding the extent of the Israel Occupation Forces withdrawal from Gaza, and is expected to demand a return to the withdrawal plan imposed in the previous agreement, which the United States and “israel” violated.

Finally, the Hamas movement, following consultations with other Palestinian factions, is expected to demand personal and written guarantees that the 60-day ceasefire will continue indefinitely if a final agreement to end the war is not reached by the end of the period.