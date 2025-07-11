Teamsters spread sanitation workers’ strike coast to coast

The following is a statement by Teamsters Local 25, published on July 9, 2025.

Teamsters Local 25: Republic Services continues to lie about negotiations. Picket lines extended to West Coast cities

Boston

Teamsters Local 25 President Thomas G. Mari said Republic Services wants impacted towns to believe it is negotiating daily with striking collection workers — a claim that is blatantly false. “Teamsters Local 25 has not been contacted by Republic since last Thursday’s meeting [July 3]. We have spoken with the federal mediator, and he has not been contacted by Republic either,” Mari said.

That’s why Teamsters Local 25 is urging local residents affected by the strike to demand that Republic Waste Services resume negotiations with the union and pay the employees at the same wage rate and provide the same health insurance benefit as other employees who perform the same work.

Local 25’s overwhelming vote to strike a week ago was caused by Republic‘s refusal to agree to pay the same wages and benefits that have been negotiated by Local 25 at Capitol Waste and Star Waste Systems, Republic’s major competitors in Eastern Massachusetts.

“Let’s set the record straight: Republic Services was told on Thursday, July 3 that if they did not resume negotiations by Monday, July 7, we were prepared to extend picket lines across the country,” Mari explained. For that reason, at approximately 3:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time today, Teamsters Local 25 was forced to extend its picket lines to San Diego, Los Angeles and Seattle. Mari said picket lines will be extended to additional cities if Republic continues to refuse to come to the bargaining table and agree to a fair contract.

Teamsters at the company’s operation in Ottawa, Illinois, went on strike a day after members of Local 25. By 10:00 a.m. EST this morning, more than 4,000 Teamsters in California and Washington were either honoring Local 25’s picket lines in those states or on strike in Illinois and Massachusetts.

Mari urged residents of affected Massachusetts communities to: “Tell Republic Services to get back to the table and make the deal that supports their employees. Remember, we are not asking for one penny more than the other union waste companies in Boston, Capitol Waste and Star Waste.

Strike ‘is all about fairness’

“This strike is all about fairness, equity and maintaining the area standards established by Local 25,” Mari added. “I have never seen a group of workers who are so united and committed to making certain they are able to enjoy the same pay and benefits as people who are doing the exact same job at another employer.”

Republic has never stated in any negotiating session that it cannot afford to pay the same wages and health insurance as being paid and provided by its competitors. In fact, Republic — the second-largest sanitation company in North America — enjoyed total revenue of $16 billion in 2024, a nearly 6% increase over the year prior. The firm also returned $1.18 billion to its shareholders and paid close to $13 million to its CEO.

“Republic acknowledges its wage schedule is several dollars below its competitors, as well as the fact that its health insurance plan is not as comprehensive as the Teamsters Plan enjoyed by Local 25 members at other sanitation employers throughout the region,” Mari said. “Yet the company still refuses to agree to provide the same wages or health care.”

“This strike will last as long as necessary to make certain that Republic Teamsters get what they rightfully deserve,” Mari said. “Our members are fully committed to this effort. This strike will end when Republic comes to its senses and agrees to bring pay and benefits up to the industry standard. We know, and Republic knows, they can afford it.”

Teamsters Local 25 represents more than 13,000 members and their families in greater Boston and southern New England. For more information, visit teamsterslocal25.com.