Palestinian factions react to new ceasefire proposal

The following statement was issued on Resistance News Network on July 5, 2025.

Palestinian factions congratulate the efforts of the Hamas negotiating delegation on their shaping and agreement of a dignified ceasefire proposal. Across the political spectrum, factions issued statements in support of Hamas’s decision to stop the war, ahead of a likely pan-faction meeting that will take place this week.

Since the beginning of the war, the factions, with all their colors and ideologies, have entrusted Hamas with the mantle to negotiate on their behalf.

️ Palestinian Islamic Jihad confirmed that Hamas consulted with them and provided detailed feedback on implementation for a responsible reply.

A Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine leadership source told Al-Hadaf that the Front met with Hamas to seriously discuss the draft. They offered feedback and amendments, which were approved, to stop the war and allow aid without obstacles. The PFLP’s changes concerned the wording of clauses to avoid exploitation by the occupation and a return of the aggression.

The Popular Resistance Committees issued a statement blessing the “serious, responsible and national position” carried by the Palestinian negotiating delegation, highlighting their great flexibility in reaching an agreement. They confirmed that Hamas met with the PRC leadership, too, and called on the mediators to compel the Zionist entity to accept the agreement to end the “greatest holocaust ever inflicted on our Palestinian people.”

The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine welcomed Hamas’s position, stating that their position is “based on deep awareness of our people’s right to stop the killing, starvation, thirst and death machine.” They affirmed that they held consultations with Hamas and PIJ in Egypt and the unified national vision for the day after the war. They, too, warned against Zionist attempts to violate the agreement.