Haitian migrants protest removal of TPS

The U.S. government first granted Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to Haitians living in the United States after a 2010 earthquake in Haiti that led to the deaths of over 300,000 Haitians and the homelessness of a million. TPS allows Haitians or other migrants to legally live and work in the United States. It has been extended five times, since conditions in Haiti have worsened.

In 2017, the first Trump administration tried to end TPS for Haitians, but a federal court’s injunction allowed TPS to continue.

On June 27, Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS) Kristi Noem announced that TPS for over half a million Haitians “expires on Aug. 3, 2025, and the termination will be effective on Tuesday, September 2, 2025.” (Haiti Liberté, July 2)

Noem failed to convince U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan that she had the “authority” to partially terminate TPS for a select group, and on July 1 he blocked her “termination” order. Since the Supreme Court allowed Homeland Security to remove TPS for 350,000 Venezuelans in May, most legal observers say that the Trump administration will win its inevitable appeal.

The political reaction to Noem’s action was sharp.

“This is a cruel, unjust and politically motivated decision that blatantly ignores Haiti’s devastating and worsening conditions,” said Paul Christian Namphy, Family Action Network Movement’s (FANM) political director. “Haiti is currently enduring a catastrophic humanitarian crisis. … Forcibly returning people under these circumstances is not only reckless — it is inhumane.” (Haiti Liberté, July 2)

Prominent immigration attorney Ira Kurzban, based in southern Florida, said, “Trump and Noem’s actions are illegal under the TPS statute and our international promise that we will never return people to countries where their lives or freedom are threatened.”

Walmart stores, especially in Florida, had hired many Haitian staff. Some of these stores have already fired some of their Haitian staff, because their right to work has changed or will change. Already shoppers in these stores have had difficulties finding what they want to buy since the workers needed to restock shelves are no longer working.

Haitians also make up a significant part of the workforce for nursing homes and rehabilitation centers and as home health aids.