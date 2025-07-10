Justice for Robert Jones!

The following is a statement issued by the Philadelphia Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression regarding the police murder of Robert Jones on Oct. 3, 2024.

On July 4, the District Attorney’s Office of Philadelphia, led by “progressive” Larry Krasner, refused to charge [Philadelphia police] Detective Christopher Sweeney for the blatant murder of Robert Jones after 10 months of supposed “investigation.”

On Oct. 3, 2024, Robert Jones, a Black roadside assistance worker, approached Sweeney’s vehicle unarmed and wearing a high-visibility vest, likely to offer assistance. Sweeney shot Jones multiple times. For 10 months, his [Jones’] family has waited for justice. For 10 months they’ve experienced sleepless nights, strokes and hospitalization from severe grief.

For 10 months, Sweeney has continued to serve the PPD and never been arrested. Now at the end of a 10 month PPD “investigation” designed to delay public outrage, the District Attorney’s office has spat in the face of Philadelphia by helping to cover up the racist murder of Robert Jones.

Mr. Krasner appears to have issued his own verdict instead of submitting this case to the courts by charging the killer cop. It exposes Krasner for what he is: a pig in a man’s suit, willing to use liberal rhetoric when it suits him to ultimately allow lynch law in Philadelphia. Without a people’s movement for community control of the police, this will be the law.

PAARPR stands in solidarity with the family of Robert Jones and the families of all the victims of police murder seeking justice. This is modern-day lynching occuring in front of us. Will we let police terror stand in our communities? Will we let craven prosecutors release killer cops without trial? NO!

We will oppose this by any means available. Philadelphia cannot be denied justice in this murder or safety from Sweeney by the DA, PPD or the court. We demand Sweeney be arrested and charged in this murder! We will escalate to any level!

We demand: 1. District Attorney Krasner reverse his decision and charge Sweeney with the murder of Robert Jones and explain his wrong decision not to charge Sweeney at the earliest possible moment; 2. The PPD no longer be allowed to investigate themselves and that this investigation be reopened and continued by the Citizen’s Police Oversight Commission; 3. PPD fire Christopher Sweeney; and 4. That the new contract with [the city and] the police union allow CPOC to investigate police misconduct.

We call on all free people of conscience to rise up for Robert Jones, Aaron Rainey, Alexander Spencer and countless others [victims of police violence]. This is not a question of bad apples or feckless ‘oversight’ reforms. Police powers must be held in Black communities by Black communities through community control of police.

Justice for Robert Jones!

Fire and arrest Detective Christopher Sweeney!

Community control of the police NOW!