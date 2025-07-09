Hamas condemns Israel’s crimes

The following statement from the Islamic Resistance Movement – Hamas was issued on July 7, 2025, by Resistance News Network.

The crimes of the Zionist occupation against unarmed civilians in the Gaza Strip continue through the deadly aid mechanism, which has turned into death traps managed by the occupation forces with U.S. cover, exacerbating the number of martyrs daily and revealing the criminal nature of this system.

While we, in the Hamas movement, reiterate our strong condemnation of the continued operation of this deadly mechanism, we affirm the necessity of returning to U.N. mechanisms, under the supervision of the United Nations and its specialized institutions.

The occupation’s continued direct and deliberate targeting of schools and displacement shelters leads to dozens of martyrs and wounded daily from forcibly displaced families in a blatant violation of all international norms. Enemy aircraft also continue to launch repeated raids on hospitals and medical centers in a systematic crime targeting what remains of the collapsed health system.

Coinciding with the starvation policy, the occupation army escalated its targeting of the few water desalination plants in the Gaza Strip, using “thirst” as a parallel weapon to hunger against millions of civilians, exacerbating the humanitarian catastrophe striking Gaza from all sides and adding a new crime to the record of the ongoing war of extermination.

The commission by the government of war criminal Netanyahu of the most heinous types of mass killings, siege and starvation places before the international community with all its institutions, and Arab and Islamic countries, a moral and legal responsibility that necessitates serious and urgent action to stop these crimes that have continued for twenty-one months without deterrence.

This statement was lightly edited.