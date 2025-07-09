Teamsters shut down Republic Services’ trash offer

Teamsters Local 25 striking sanitation and recycling workers are on 24-hour picket lines for a second week at Republic Services’ operations throughout eastern Massachusetts. The nearly 450 workers have deemed the corporation’s latest offer “a slap in the face to our members and completely unreasonable.”

What’s more, the union exposed the billion-dollar national corporation’s “lying through its teeth” to a federal mediator, the media and the public about its refusal to simply match the area’s prevailing wage and health benefits. (Boston Globe, July 3)

Despite Republic’s violent use of scabbing strikebreakers and local and state police forces throughout the region to break through Local 25’s picket lines, stinking residential and commercial garbage is piling high in the sweltering summer heat of 12 towns in the greater Boston area. The towns range from tony tourist haven Manchester-by-the-Sea to working-class Malden and Danvers. Republic also performs some commercial dumpster contracts in Boston.

These scab replacements have been woefully unable to clear the suburban heaps of garbage from the July 4 holiday weekend. Outcries from residents, politicians and tourists about the unsanitary conditions are at the top of the local news.

The workers’ vote of over 90% to hit the bricks on July 1 was met with overwhelming support of residents in the towns the workers service year round through blizzards and blazing heat to keep the communities healthy and safe from disease. As well, many workers from these small town communities – firefighters, teachers, public works and librarians – have joined the picket line shifts. Labor council staff delegations from throughout eastern Massachusetts and the Massachusetts AFL-CIO also bolster the picket lines.

A July 4 union statement – which pledged “to continue the strike for as long as necessary to make certain Republic Teamsters get what they’ve rightfully earned” – emphasized the union’s modest proposals: “The overwhelming vote to strike was caused by Republic‘s refusal to agree to pay the same wages and benefits that have been negotiated by Local 25 at Capitol Waste and Star Waste Systems, the trash behemoth’s major competitors in eastern Massachusetts.

“‘This strike is all about fairness, equity and maintaining the area standards established by Local 25,’ said Thomas G. Mari, president of Local 25. ‘I have never seen a group of workers who are so united and committed to making certain they are able to enjoy the same pay and benefits as people who are doing the exact same job at another employer.’

“Republic has never indicated in any negotiating sessions that it cannot afford to pay the wages and health insurance provided by its competitors. In fact, Republic Services – the second-largest sanitation company in North America – enjoyed total revenue of $16 billion in 2024, a nearly six percent increase over the year prior. The firm also returned $1.18 billion to shareholders and close to $13 million to its CEO.

“Republic acknowledges its wage schedule is several dollars below its competitors, as well as the fact that its health insurance plan is not as comprehensive as the Teamsters Plan enjoyed by Local 25 members at other sanitation employers throughout the region. Yet the company still refuses to agree to provide the same wages or health care.” (@TeamstersBoston)

To join the 24-hour strike lines in solidarity with Local 25 in Peabody, Holbrook, Quincy, Roxbury and Revere, Massachusetts, check out the details at @TeamstersBoston on Facebook.