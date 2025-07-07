Philly, July 4-5: Mumia out of prison! U.S. out of everywhere!

Philadelphia

The 2025 version of “4th of You Lie” in Philadelphia was marked by widely-reported picketing and rallies for 9,000 city workers on strike. Less publicized was a “U.S. Out of Everywhere! Reject Amerikan Patriotism! Mumia Out of Prison!” march. On the following day, July 5, another rally to free Mumia took place more than four decades after he was unfairly sentenced on July 3, 1982.

Explaining why celebrating capitalism, colonialism and imperialism on the 4th of July is not in the interest of working and oppressed people, a coalition of a dozen local organizations held a noontime rally at City Hall on July 4. Speakers spoke with fire in their hearts. They called for Mumia Abu-Jamal’s release after 43 years of unjust incarceration; for a free Palestine and an end to genocide; for the U.S. out of the Philippines and Korea; for unity with migrant workers — no deportations; and for solidarity with the first strike by city workers in 40 years.

Organizing groups and endorsers included Mobilization4Mumia, Anakbayan Philly, Philly Educators for Palestine, Community Action Relief Project, the SOL Collective, Workers World Party, Philly Socialists, Philadelphia Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression and International Jewish Labor Bund.

Led by a colorful banner that said “Let the Dragons Fly — Reject Amerikan Empire — All Power to the Anti-Colonial Struggle!,” the demonstrators marched in the streets to where a rally of striking American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees District Council 33 workers was about to start.

Solidarity from Mumia

At 2:00 pm over 200 people — community activists, workers from various unions plus AFSCME DC33 and 47 members — rallied in support of the 9,000 unionized city workers striking for higher wages.

The rally took place in front of the security entrance to the city’s official July 4th celebration on Ben Franklin Parkway.

At one point in the rally the bullhorn was given to Pam Africa, who announced that Philadelphia political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal wanted to say a few words live from SCI Mahanoy via her cell phone.

Here is what Mumia, a member of the National Writers Union, said: “I love it when people are fighting for a fair contract. I love it when people are gathered together to defend labor in support of working-class people and working-class rights. I love it when unions come together and fight for their people.

“I applaud all of you city workers for what you’re doing. … You know it’s right! You feel it in your bones! Keep on striking. Keep on rumblin’! Keep on fighting for your rights!”

Mumia ended by singing the beginning of Bob Marley’s song “Get up, stand up, stand up for your right!”

Afterwards, Pam Africa brought the phone over to the picket captain and asked if she and other Black women DC 33 workers nearby wanted to talk to him. They replied, “Yes! We love Mumia,” and spent a few minutes on the phone with him.

Solidarity from LL Cool J and Jasmine Sullivan

On July 3, the main concert performer, legendary rapper LL Cool J, announced his decision to refuse to “cross a picket line” to perform at the city’s Wawa Welcome America Fourth of July Concert. “There’s absolutely no way that I can perform, cross a picket line and pick up money when I know that people are out there fighting for a living wage,” he said.

The other co-headliner, Jazmine Sullivan, also refused to participate because of the strike. The cancellations led to a clearly diminished crowd at a free concert that historically draws over 100,000 people.

DC 33 supporters, besides chanting and waving strike placards, handed out fliers to attendees calling on people to phone Mayor Cherelle Parker’s office demanding “a fair contract now!”

The strike began July 1 with wages as the central issue. Union spokespeople describe DC 33 members, the majority of whom are Black and make an average of $45,000 to $46,000 per year, as “the working poor.” They are among the lowest paid workers in similar jobs of any large city in the U.S.

DC 33 represents workers in the city’s departments of streets and sanitation, recreation, library maintenance, water, finance, health, parking, 911 call centers, school crossing guards, the Philadelphia Housing Authority and the Philadelphia International Airport.

Mumia’s struggle is about justice for all of us

Over 100 people rallied at Philadelphia’s Malcolm X Park to “Free Mumia” on July 5, forty-three years after he was sentenced to death on July 3, 1982.

The event was endorsed by Philly Peace Park, Workers World Party, Philly Democratic Socialists of America, Black Lives Matter Philly, BLM Boston, Montco4Palestine, Mobilization4Mumia, Philly Palestine Coalition, Freedom Socialist Party, Philadelphia Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, Ubuntu Freedom and Black Alliance for Peace. Speakers included YahNé Ndgo, Gabe Bryant, Pam Africa, Musa Bey, Ramona Africa and Varvara Lazaridis.

Behind a yellow banner that read “Mumia’s struggle is about Justice for all of us” in black and red lettering, participants marched down 52nd Street to the Lucien E. Blackwell West Philadelphia Regional Library, where AFSCME DC 33 workers were holding down strike picketing. Strikers and Mumia supporters together chanted and sang “Solidarity Forever” for ten minutes in support of the workers struggle for justice before the march for justice for all political prisoners continued back to Malcolm X Park.

Incarcerated for a crime he didn’t commit, Mumia, now 71 years old, is still behind bars at SCI Mahanoy in Pennsylvania. One of the most well-known prisoners in the world, the struggle to release Mumia continues to this day.