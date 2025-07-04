Denver: Union workers protest ICE arrests at Home Depot

Denver

The Labor Force Action Network’s goal is to leverage the mass support of organized labor for workers’ rights. On July 1, the group mobilized union support for immigrants and against Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids at Home Depots where many day laborers wait for work, and ICE has made frequent raids and arrests in cities across the U.S..

In Denver they took to the streets on the west side to tell ICE to stay out of their communities and keep away from the Home Depot, which has been the site of many ICE raids. This particular Home Depot is in a heavily Latine area, and community response to the protest was a tumultuous beeping of horns and thumbs up in solidarity.

About 40 people representing Service Employees International Union workers, Starbucks Workers United and other supporters passed out leaflets and held signs welcoming immigrants. The leaflets were headlined “Know Your Rights” whether one is a citizen or non-citizen. Their slogan was “Stand up and know your rights.”

It is urgent that workers and communities support immigrants, thousands of whom have been arrested, then taken out of the country on nocturnal flights to destinations unknown and away from their families without even a call to a lawyer.