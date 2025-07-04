Vienna Jewish anti-Zionist Congress: We are all Gaza and stand together against settler colonialism!

by Jewish Anti-Zionist Congress

In Austria, as in many European countries and in North America, the ruling class uses alleged antisemitism as a pretext to suppress opposition to the Israeli colonial occupation of Palestine and to genocide. Jewish participation in solidarity with Palestine helps to counter this deceptive tactic. The following is a statement issued June 26, 2025, by the Austrian organizers of the Jewish Anti-Zionist Congress in Vienna. Translation: John Catalinotto.

The Jewish Anti-Zionist Congress, which took place in Vienna from June 13 to 15, 2025, was a resounding success. Over the course of three days, more than a thousand people took part.

Our central political message

All people of this world who have maintained their humanity stand together against the Israeli genocide of the Palestinian people. There is also a powerful and growing movement among people who identify as Jewish to speak out against genocide: “Not in our name!” They stand firmly against the appropriation of Judaism and its misuse for genocide by Zionism.

We say together that Judaism is not Zionism. The most dangerous enemy of Judaism is Zionism itself.

It must and will free itself from this. It is not just a matter of stopping the immediate genocide but of tackling the root of the problem, namely Zionist settler colonialism, which is not only racist but cannot exist without apartheid and genocide. As Haim Bresheeth-Žabner, son of Holocaust survivors and resistance fighters, explains: “We don’t just want a ceasefire, we want an end to Zionism!”

The congress also discussed the historical alternative of a joint democratic state and the strengths and weaknesses of the South African model. As desirable as this perspective is, however, it is the right of the Palestinian people to decide their future sovereignty.

The composition and background of the speakers and participants was remarkable. They ranged from Holocaust survivors such as Stephan Kapos, Jewish and Palestinian intellectuals and activists such as Ilan Pappé, Ramzy Baroud, Iris Hefets and Ghada Karmi to European parliamentarian Rima Hassan from France, U.N. Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, a number of Arab Jews, trade unionists, critical journalists and Palestine activists from all over the world, from Australia to Indonesia to the U.S.

From the large Jewish delegation from South Africa, which defeated apartheid and therefore serves as a model for the struggle against the very horrible Israeli apartheid, to Norway, not only Western European Jewish and non-Jewish groups were present but also those from Eastern Europe.

The congress was initiated by the “Vienna Jewish Anti-Zionist Initiative,” which was established only last January and has been joined by other Jewish groups in Vienna and Tyrol.

A large number of students not only participated in the congress but also made it possible in the first place by volunteering, which highlights the revitalization of the movement at the universities. Activists from many left-wing groups and even trade union initiatives that had previously kept a low profile were present. We would also like to thank the Muslim community for their strong support, without which the congress would not have been possible.

Breakthrough by anti-Zionism in Austria

In short, democratic anti-Zionism has achieved a breakthrough in Austria. It will grow and can, indeed must, become a mass movement, as it has in other countries.

The political-media complex had no means of suppressing this powerful manifestation, as it was completely independent of all institutions close to the system.

To suppress it, the authorities would have had to openly challenge the right to freedom of expression, which it tries to avoid, unlike in Germany. Accordingly, the Austrian media have kept this historic event under wraps. This is a sure sign that we have done everything right and that the message has been received.

Key points

In terms of content, particular attention was paid to showing how Zionism is an illegitimate misuse of Judaism and that there has been Jewish resistance to Zionism from its inception, both from orthodox and secular quarters. This misuse is only possible because Zionism enjoys the full support of Western imperialism, which uses Israel for (neo)colonial domination of the region.

Without imperialism, the different religious groups in the Muslim and Arab world had coexisted well, as was historically documented at the conference. Similarly, democratic, left-wing and communist Jews in Europe have worked for integration, but not into capitalism, rather through the struggle for an emancipated society.

The presence and active participation of Arabs of the Jewish faith who reject Israel and Zionism and live as part of the Arab nations was very important. Camille Lévy Sarfati gave an impressive and moving account of her return to Tunisia, the homeland of her grandparents, from France, where her Arab identity had been discriminated against.

Ecumenism is and remains central to the congress and the entire movement. To be human is to be anti-Zionist. Anti-Zionism cannot and must not be limited to any religion, nationality, culture or other identity. Jewish anti-Zionists are important in helping to prevent the misuse of Judaism and, one day, even to end Zionism. We all stand with Gaza and the Palestinian resistance against Zionism and advocate for the decolonization of Palestine.

The congress declared its commitment to anti-fascism and emphasized that anti-Zionism is synonymous with this. Stephen Kapos, who was forced to wear the Jewish star as a seven-year-old under the Nazi regime, described it as outrageous that representatives of Israel, which is committing genocide, pose at the United Nations wearing Jewish stars.

The hijacking of anti-fascism by imperialism and Zionism must be fought and ended. We reaffirm our commitment to the Mauthausen* Oath, which conveys to us the anti-fascist mission of the surviving concentration camp prisoners to fight for equal rights for all people, friendship between nations and against all forms of imperialism.

Ramzy Baroud put it this way: “Zionism and imperialism are the same thing, and the Palestinians have understood this from the beginning.” The world must follow suit. Western regimes are not only responsible for the genocide of the Palestinians, they are also destroying democratic achievements at home.

All the talk of “Western values” is proving to be a lie and a deception in the face of the unspeakable horror in Gaza. Those who point this out are to be silenced. The congress noted that the solidarity movement with the Palestinians is not only fundamentally democratic, but it sets the bar for freedom of expression. If criticism of genocide can no longer be expressed, then we are thrown back to the darkest times of dictatorship and warmongering.

Defending fundamental democratic rights also includes standing up for Muslim citizens whom the political and media establishment has turned into enemies. Jewish activists in particular recognize the structure of historical antisemitism in the anti-Muslim hate campaign.

Almost simultaneously with the congress, Israel attacked Iran. This attack was unanimously condemned, as was the constant bombing campaign by the Zionist military apparatus against Lebanon, Syria and Yemen. Israel and the U.S. are driving us into a Third World War. The congress pointed out that the struggle against genocide and Zionism is the task of a global peace movement.

Next tasks

At its core, this was a congress of global anti-Zionist solidarity with a strong Jewish presence, because the basis of anti-Zionism is, of course, Palestinian and Arab resistance to colonial occupation and Western subjugation itself. In this sense, the gathering was a unique and unprecedented event. The congress served primarily to establish positions and develop an alliance with a growing Jewish anti-Zionist movement. Possible joint actions and activities were also discussed during the congress.

The focus is on the fight for sanctions, where there are strong initiatives at many levels, not only worldwide but also in Europe. Complementary to this is the building of an anti-Zionist solidarity movement and in particular its Jewish component, which wants to continue to strengthen, better articulate and unite itself. A global anti-Zionist day of action was envisaged, as well as another congress.

For Austria, it is important to continue to strengthen Jewish voices on the side of the Palestinians, to make them more audible and to organize them, because the potential has not yet been exhausted. Many, too many, are still silent.

We want to further develop the Palestine Solidarity organization, which is an anti-Zionist alliance. An essential political element is the participation of Palestine Solidarity in a political and social opposition here in Austria for fundamental democratic rights, social justice and the observance of the neutrality demanded by the Constitution.

For more information about the conference including videos, many in English, visit juedisch-antizionistisch.at.

* N.B. Mauthausen was the name of a Concentration Camp near Linz, Austria, that imprisoned many political activists from all over Europe, including veterans of the Spanish Civil War, and whose prisoners arose and expelled their Nazi guards in time to greet the advancing U.S. military in 1945. See Who liberated Mauthausen?