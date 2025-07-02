Rally to free Mumia Abu-Jamal

By Betsey Piette posted on July 2, 2025

Philadelphia — Family, friends and supporters of Pennsylvania political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal will mark the 43rd anniversary of his unjust conviction on July 5 with a Rally to Free Mumia starting at 1:00 p.m. at Malcolm X Park, 5100 Pine Street in West Philadelphia. A march will follow. 

Over a dozen groups have signed on as endorsers. Demands will also address concerns of the surrounding communities including: End Gentrification! Abolish ICE! Abolish Carcerality! End Medical Neglect (of incarcerated individuals including Mumia)! End Imperialism! 

Free Mumia! Free all political prisoners!

