Pride weekend in New York: Marches hit Trump’s attacks, support migrants and Palestine

Kicking off Pride weekend in New York City, hundreds marched in the annual Drag March on June 27. They demonstrated against Trump’s attacks on the LGBTQIA2S+ communities, for immigrant rights and against the genocidal war on Gaza. Chants of “Stonewall means fight back! and “No ICE, no KKK, no fascist USA!” echoed on the streets.

Thousands marched in the annual Dyke March on June 28 and Queer Liberation March on June 29, making a strong statement against Trump’s fascistic attacks. The Queer Liberation March is held on the same day as the mainstream Pride march and is organized “to challenge systemic oppression, reject corporate influence and police involvement and demand true liberation for all LGBTQIA2S+ individuals.” (queermarch.org)

Workers World Party took part in all three events.