Actions in 70 U.S. cities say: ‘Hands off Iran and West Asia! Free Palestine!’

Although there is a temporary “ceasefire” in the U.S./Israeli effort to destroy Iran, many groups internationally are determined to stay mobilized. The horrific genocide in Palestine, both in Gaza and the West Bank, continues, as do plots against Iran.

There were more than 65 actions around the world listed on the website of the United National Antiwar Coalition, based on a call from Global Resistance for a week of actions June 21 to 28. Internationally actions were held in the Philippines, Bangladesh, Japan, Norway, Denmark, Germany, India, Venezuela, Puerto Rico and Sweden. Across Canada there were multiple actions, from Vancouver to Hamilton, Ontario.

In the U.S. the week of actions stretched coast to coast. All of the actions are listed at unac.notowar.net.

Here are several action reports:

A lively, militant speakout, filled with large Iranian and Palestinian flags, took place in busy Times Square in New York City on June 28 as part of the International Days of Resistance: Stop U.S.-Israeli War On Iran! Free Palestine! Speaker after speaker defended the heroic resistance of the Iranian and Palestinian people in their fight for sovereignty and independence from imperialism, racism and settler colonialism. A message from the co-founder of the Tehran-based Global Resistance for Peace and Justice, Hamid Shahrabi, was read at the rally. (Read the message at workers.org/2025/06/86515/)

There were displays showing photos of martyred officers of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps who, along with at least a dozen Iranian scientists, were assassinated when the Israeli military made a surprise attack on Iran that began on June 13.

The speak-out was chaired by Sara Flounders, a member of the United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC) Administrative Committee and a Workers World contributing editor. Speakers included Ché Marino, Bronx Antiwar Coalition; Shivani, Freedom Road Socialist Organization; Omowale Clay, December 12th Movement; Larry Holmes and Monica Moorehead, Workers World Party; George Qarmont, Tariq el-Tahrir Youth and Student Network and Lee Siu Hin, China/U.S. Solidarity Network and Panda Aid to Gaza. A short march followed the speak-out.

Reporters from Press TV, Iran’s English news network, covered the protest and interviewed several speakers. Go to tinyurl.com/3wdu6zc6 to view the coverage.

Over 150 people turned out on June 28 at Philadelphia City Hall to denounce the U.S. bombing of Iran, which was in violation of international laws. The action, with 19 community endorsers, had as its theme: “No war on Iran, no genocide in Gaza!”

Community activists spoke from the Philadelphia Palestine Coalition (PPC), the PPC Workers Committee, Montgomery County for Palestine, Students for Justice in Palestine Philadelphia Coalition, the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers, Nonprofit Employees Union, Black Alliance for Peace, Writers Against the War on Gaza, Workers World Party, BAYAN USA and Freedom Socialist Party.

YahNé Ndgo with Black Alliance for Peace and Betsey Piette with Workers World Party co-chaired the rally. After hearing from several speakers, the protesters marched around City Hall, then marched to the intersection of 15th and Walnut streets where speakers denounced the investment of public funds in Israel Bonds. The final rally was at Rittenhouse Square.

In addition to the groups represented at the rally, those involved in building the event included Anak Bayan – Philadelphia, Philadelphia Democratic Socialists of America, Korea Peace Coalition, Code Pink, Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom – U.S., Koreans 4 Decolonization @ Penn, Philly Alliance Against Imperialism, Mobilization4Mumia, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Philadelphia Alliance Against Racist and Political Oppression as well as individuals opposed to never-ending wars.

An emergency meeting of scores of Atlanta’s most engaged community, antiwar and political organizations took place on June 22 at the American Friends Service Committee office. They met to plan an emergency action as the Trump administration’s and Israel’s threats of military action against Iran grew more explicit.

The protest took place two days later on June 24 with hundreds gathered in a park at a busy intersection on the east side of the city.

Chants of “No war on Iran” and “Free, free Palestine” filled the humid, hot evening air as drivers honked in approval.

Speakers linked the struggles of immigrants and poor and working people, especially in Atlanta’s communities of color, with the resistance to aggressive imperialist assaults throughout West Asian countries.

In response to the international call by the Global Resistance forces, the Atlanta chapter of the Southern Workers Assembly had coalesced with Friends of the Congo, Vets for Peace, Grandmothers for Peace, Coalition for the People’s Agenda, Workers World Party and others for a street visibility action on Auburn Avenue on June 28.

Busloads of visitors from around the world and the U.S. come to this block to visit the burial sites of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. The signs and banners they saw reflected the words of Dr. King in his 1967 speech at Riverside Church when he explained that the bombs dropped in Vietnam exploded in the inner city neighborhoods in the U.S.

In both actions, solidarity with the peoples of Palestine and Iran was the central message.

Protesters gathered at Bidwell Park in Buffalo, New York, to demand an end to imperialist aggression against Iran and an end to the genocide in Gaza. The protest was hosted by Workers World Party and had speakers from the Erie County Green Party, Food Not Bombs, the Communist Student League and the Buffalo Community Calendar.

The progressive movement united in Cleveland on June 27 to protest war against Iran and demand an end to the genocide in Palestine. Ten groups endorsed the demonstration: All-African People’s Revolutionary Party, Cleveland Palestine Advocacy Community, Cleveland Peace Action, Cleveland United Against War, Communist Party of Ohio, InterReligious Task Force on Central America, Middle East Committee, Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless, Party for Socialism and Liberation and Workers World Party.

Most of the groups had speakers at the rally and everyone helped make the action a success. The protest, held outside the federal building downtown, was a true manifestation of movement solidarity.

A small contingent of antiwar and anti-imperialist protesters gathered on the corner of the busiest intersection in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, to protest the illegal actions of the Trump regime. Several of the activists have been protesting against the illegal actions of the U.S. for over 30 years. Dozens of supporters drove by clapping, waving, cheering, honking, raising their fists in solidarity, showing the protesters heart signs with their hands and saying thank you. It was uplifting to see such symbols of solidarity and unity, even in the heart of reaction in the U.S. A handful of hecklers shouted “Go back to Mexico” despite no Mexican flags being present, as this was a protest against a U.S. war on Iran.

Over a dozen progressive groups in Portland, Oregon, rallied along Naito Parkway demanding U.S. and Israel out of Gaza and Iran. Cars passing along the four-lane highway honked in support of Iranian flags and signs reading “Stop Arming Israel!”

Jey from Workers World Party spoke to the crowd about why it’s important for the worldwide movement to defend Iran: “Since the Iranian revolution in 1979, Iran has never succumbed to regime change or imperialist threats and intimidations. The growing global admiration for Iran has imperialist Western powers shaking in their boots.”

Mathenya from the All African Peoples Revolutionary Party said: “We struggle for socialism in opposition to imperialism, capitalism’s highest, most violent expression, and of course colonialism. While our focus is on Africa, we recognize that these disgusting tendrils of capitalism and colonialism have taken over the whole world. Our struggle for liberation takes place alongside many other struggles.”

John Waller from Portland’s Cuba Coalition made the connection between how the U.S. uses food and starvation as a weapon against Cuba with the genocidal U.S./Israeli war on Palestine.

Other speakers included co-chair Kacey from Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Carolyn from BAYAN, Yago from the International League of Peoples’ Struggle, Dan Shea from Vets for Peace, Mutaz from Portland for Palestine, Rod Such with the Palestine Solidarity and BDS Working Group of Democratic Socialists of America and Alder from the Communist Party USA.

Polling shows a majority of every segment of the U.S. population (except the capitalists and the social parasites in Washington, D.C.) are opposed to war with Iran. According to the Guardian (June 18), even 53% of Trump voters did not support war with Iran. Even in small towns like Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, there are those willing to stand up for justice and willing to protest against U.S. imperialism.

This data stands in sharp contrast to the dictatorship of the bourgeoisie in Congress. A bipartisan majority of both Democrats and Republicans in Congress support a U.S. war on Iran.

Control of the world’s oil markets is critical for the continuation of a flailing U.S. empire, in addition to strategically positioning their forces for a confrontation with China. These imperial wars of aggression do not help the working class, a fact slowly becoming obvious to more sectors of the population. These wars are vital for the continued existence of an increasingly desperate ruling class.

The working class, especially those in developing nations like Iran, will continue to bear the brunt of these atrocities until those of us in the imperial core can grind the gears of war to a halt. The only way forward is to organize, organize, organize! Through struggle and solidarity, we can build a world free of imperialism and an economy that works for us all.

Sara Flounders, J Hagler, Dianne Mathiowetz, Monica Moorehead, Lyn Neeley, Joe Piette and Arjae Red contributed to this article.