Workers Voice Socialist Movement on U.S. bombing of Iran

New Orleans-based Workers Voice Socialist Movement issued the following statement on June 22.

Iran is not the enemy of U.S. workers. We have nothing to gain and everything to lose from this horrific bombing and threat of a wider war. We condemn the U.S. attacks on Iran and demand that the U.S. end all its operations in the Middle East.

The billionaire capitalists at the head of the military industries, oil and gas, hi-tech and the banks are trying to dominate, occupy and conquer Iran for profit. These are the powers that really control the U.S. government. These are the powers behind endless wars that are murdering and starving people around the world. These are the powers looting our federal and state treasuries while claiming there’s no money for health care, food or housing.

The Trump administration is racing to pass laws and enact policies to impoverish us, spread illness and create environmental destruction. These measures are opposed by the vast majority of people. Hence the nonstop lies about our so-called “enemies” in Iran, Palestine, Yemen or elsewhere. Trump is hoping that another war will distract us from our real enemies.

The billionaires want workers to support war against Iran, Palestine, Lebanon and Syria and forget their attacks on the working-class people here at home. They hope we won’t see through their wars against our working-class siblings around the world. Just like the Palestinians or any other people under attack, the Iranian people have every right to defend themselves against U.S. and Israeli aggression.

For 30 years, the U.S. imposed a brutal dictatorship on Iran. The U.S. installed their puppet, the shah (“king”), after orchestrating a coup in 1953 that toppled the elected government of Iran. Ever since the Iranian people overthrew the hated shah in 1979, both Democratic and Republican administrations have threatened, sanctioned and spread lies about Iran, wanting to get their puppet government back. The U.S. has never stopped threatening Iran or any country that has stood up for its own sovereignty, development or independence.

For 77 years, the U.S. has poured trillions of dollars into Israel, turning it into “the largest American aircraft carrier in the world,” according to former U.S. Secretary of State Alexander Haig. The U.S. funded the development of an Israeli nuclear weapon stockpile. And for decades, the U.S. has bombed and murdered millions in the Middle East either directly or through its puppets in Israel.

U.S. intervention only brings misery and starvation to the people of the world. U.S. wars, sanctions and interventions are for the purpose of stealing resources from the world, controlling the people and driving down wages everywhere. Workers in the U.S. benefit when countries achieve independence and raise the living standards of their people; we suffer when the U.S. destroys their countries and economies.

Barely a week ago, millions took to the streets as part of the “No Kings” protests — especially to oppose Trump’s cruel attacks on immigrant families. It is clear that the scapegoating of immigrants and trans people and the intense racism and phony tariff justifications have not succeeded in distracting U.S. workers from resisting the billionaires’ agenda. So now [the capitalists] are resorting to a war — a war for profit — to try to succeed where their other lies have failed.

The leaders of the tightly controlled “No Kings” protests failed when they did not protest war on Iran, much less condemn the military budget. Democratic Party politicians call Trump a liar and a criminal, but they still support his murderous attacks on Iran. Why? Because the Democratic Party is funded by the same billionaire capitalists that control the Republicans.

We need to be clear: imperialist war is the greatest destroyer of the living conditions of the people here and around the world. Capitalist militarism pervades every corner of our lives, creating repression and poverty at home and abroad.

As workers, we stand in solidarity with the Iranian people. We have a common enemy and a common struggle.