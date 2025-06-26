Iran’s stance on the right to self-defense

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi made the following statement to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed (The New Arab news website) that was published on Resistance News Network on June 24, 2025.

Their simplistic assumption was that Iran would declare surrender as soon as America intervened, but when they saw that our response using the third generation of “Khaybar Shekan” missiles was stronger and more decisive, they backed down from continuing the war and proposed a ceasefire through mediators.

We affirmed to all mediators that Iran will not return to the negotiating table with the United States, and we will not resume the diplomatic track unless the aggression stops.

The United States will not be able to use the territory of other countries as a safe haven to achieve its goals and destabilize the region.

Iran’s strategic action against the Udeid base falls within the right of self-defense.

The effect of the aggression on the nuclear program will be positive. It strengthens our will and makes us more determined and resolute.

It is certain that no one in Iran will give up this [nuclear] technology.

We have tried for many years to prove to the world that we are committed to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and wish to work within its framework, but unfortunately this treaty could not provide protection for us or for our nuclear program.

I imagine that our view of the nuclear program and the non-proliferation regime will witness changes whose direction I cannot now judge.

Our respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of these countries, including Qatar, is established and firm, and this action should not be interpreted or construed as aggression against them.

The United States’ entry into the war was proof of “israel’s” failure and the inability of this entity to stand firm.

If there is any violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic, the response will be in the same vein.

The resilience of our people has been excellent, and the level of cohesion between the people and the government is very hopeful.

Russia has taken strong and clear positions in condemning the American aggression and the aggression of the zionist entity.

I imagine that the rapprochement between Arab and Islamic public opinion and the Iranian people has occurred more than ever before, and this is one of the blessings of the events.

For years, some parties sought to intimidate the region from Iran and portray it as a danger and a threat, but today this fear has vanished, and the real enemy is known to all.

Iran’s acceptance of the ceasefire was based on maintaining moral and normative superiority, in order to transform this approach and vision into a basis for a new policy founded on regional and Islamic values.

The reports prepared by the [International Atomic Energy] Agency have significantly contributed to the current situation, and we are not satisfied with the style of the IAEA’s reports; we believe there are political motives behind them.

Our first goal of the diplomatic effort is to contribute to strengthening the country’s security by exposing and condemning the aggressor before the world.