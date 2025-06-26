Axis of Resistance factions salute Iran’s strike on Israel

This statement, entitled “Regional resistance factions applaud the Islamic Republic of Iran’s historic victory over the Zionist entity,” was published on Resistance News Network on June 25, 2025.

The Ansarallah spokesperson Mohammed Abdul Salam in Yemen extended its warmest congratulations to the leadership and people of Iran. In a statement, the bureau declared that Iran’s mighty and unprecedented strike has broken the barrier of fear and established new rules of engagement. He affirmed that the heroic response has healed the hearts of a billion Muslims and that Yemen stands firmly with the Islamic Republic of Iran in its sacred jihad of the True Promise 3 operation.

In a separate message, Mahdi al-Mashat, President of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, congratulated the Iranian leadership, stating: “We followed with great pride and joy the great and historic victory achieved by the Islamic Republic of Iran in its blessed military operation against the usurping Zionist enemy entity. This decisive and strategic response has cooled the hearts of our Arab and Islamic nation.”

The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) celebrated the Iranian victory, declaring that the zionist entity and its allies now understand that the era of unopposed aggression has ended. The DFLP asserted that the “Axis of Resistance is more cohesive and stronger than ever” and that the strike has exposed the fragility of the enemy’s security and military systems. The Front emphasized that this victory is a triumph for the Palestinian people and all who resist the zionist-American project.

Fatah Al-Intifada applauded the “historic and clear victory,” stating that the blessed epic has confirmed that the era of defeats is over and the Axis of Resistance is a force to be reckoned with. The movement praised the operation for shattering the enemy’s manufactured prestige and affirmed its unwavering commitment to the trench of resistance, which has restored the nation’s dignity. “Glory to the martyrs, victory to the resistance, and shame and disgrace to the zionist entity and its helpers.”

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command (PFLP-GC) offered its congratulations to the Iranian leadership, military and people. The PFLP-GC described the victory as a “qualitative and historic blow” that has altered the course of the conflict with the Zionist enemy. The statement highlighted that the operation demonstrated Iran’s advanced military capabilities and its readiness to defend its sovereignty and the oppressed peoples of the region, foretelling the inevitable liberation of Palestine.

The Syrian Social Nationalist Party (SSNP) saluted the Iranian leadership for its courageous and strategic decision to respond to the zionist aggression. The SSNP viewed the victory as a strategic turning point that strengthens the position of the Axis of Resistance. The party emphasized that the strike has “confused the enemy and its supporters, proving that the language of force is the only language it understands,” and called for a unified front to continue confronting the common enemy.

Senior Hamas leader Ahmed Abdul-Hadi declared that Iran has achieved a significant victory over “israel.” He attributed this to Iran’s ability to thwart “israel’s” objectives, instill fear through unprecedented missile strikes and undermine its national security — especially following the Al-Aqsa Flood operation. Abdul-Hadi emphasized, “Iran was victorious, because it won the political and moral battle that the enemy lost in its war of extermination in Gaza.” He added that this victory could mark the beginning of a new phase of resistance, benefiting Palestine, Gaza, Lebanon and all honorable resistance fighters.