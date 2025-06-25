More advancements in Iranian society

The following data posted on X highlights the ways Iran exceeds the U.S. when it comes to the welfare of their citizenry:

Student debt

State universities in Iran are tuition-free for all admitted students, while private universities have a tuition rate of $100-$180 per semester, and there’s opportunity for financial aid for that low amount. These educational opportunities do not exist in the U.S., and we all know the debilitating burden of student debt.

Life expectancy

Life expectancy in Iran is on par with that of the United States (77.7 vs 78.4 years). However, these numbers are achieved with a massive spending disparity for healthcare each year: $237 per person in Iran vs U.S.’s $12,000 per person.

Vaccination rates

In Iran, it’s 99% coverage (measles, DTP, Hep B) vs 90–95% (variable by region) in the United States.

Health efficiency

Bloomberg ranked Iran among the 30 most efficient health care systems, surpassing the United States. Despite U.S. economic sanctions, Iran provides free health care for children under the age of 7. (Islamic Republic News Agency)

Rural health care access

Iran has a universal primary care network to ensure near-universal rural health care access. In the U.S., rural “health care deserts” persist and are actually on the rise as corporations buy and gut rural health care for profit.

Primary schooling

Primary school attendance is nearly universal in both countries, but Iran has a more favorable out-of-school rate than the U.S. (0.045/1,000 vs 5.6/1,000).

Universal basic income

In 2010, Iran implemented a nationwide basic-income scheme — one of the first globally, which has been internationally lauded. No such thing exists in the U.S. on a national level.

Drug policy

As part of their HIV prevention program, drug use in Iran is decriminalized and policy is focused on prevention. Criminalization of drug use is prevalent and punitive in the U.S. and is used to fuel a privatized prison system that profits from targeting poor people.