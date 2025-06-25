Statement by Yemen’s armed forces: Israeli aggression against Iran

As stated previously, we are reaffirming Yemen’s principled and firm position in rejecting the Zionist aggression against our brothers in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and any Arab or Islamic country subjected to Zionist aggression.

The battle with the Israeli enemy, the aggressor against Iran, considering that it has committed before crimes against the Palestinian people and genocide and the ongoing attacks on the Lebanese and Syrian peoples and the aggression against Yemen, now it turned to a comprehensive aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, under the title of changing the face of the Middle East, showing that the Israeli enemy seeks complete control over the region and to implement the Zionist plan with open American support and American partnership and is trying to remove the Islamic Republic of Iran, because it considers it the greatest obstacle to achieving its plan.

Therefore, any American attack and aggression that supports the Israeli enemy against Iran within the framework of the same objective, aiming to enable the Israeli enemy to control the entire region, this is something that cannot be ignored, because it means confiscating the freedom, independence and dignity of our nation, enslaving it, humiliating it, distorting its identity, occupying its homelands, plundering its wealth and establishing a system of permissible shedding of blood, honor, land and holy sites.

Therefore, the battle is the battle of the entire nation, and salvation, glory and victory for the nation lie in mobilization, in jihad for the sake of Allah Almighty. As Allah Almighty says: “And fight in the cause of Allah and know that God is Hearing and Knowing.”

Allah Almighty said: “O you who have believed, if you support Allah, He will support you and firmly plant your feet.” Allah’s words are true.

Accordingly, if the U.S. involves itself with the Israeli enemy in an attack and aggression against Iran the armed forces [of Yemen] will target its ships and warships in the Red Sea.

The armed forces are monitoring and observing all movements in the region, including hostile movements against our country, and they will take the necessary legitimate procedures to defend our beloved country and its proud people.

Dear Yemen, with its beloved people, faithful leadership and mujahid army, will stand by any Arab or Islamic country subjected to Zionist aggression or that decides to confront this aggression in self-defense or in support of the mujahideen in the Palestinian resistance.

We will not abandon our brothers in the Gaza Strip, and we will not allow this American-backed criminal entity to implement its plans in the region.

Sana’a:

Dhu al-Hijjah 25, 1446 AH

June 21, 2025 AD