Shifting gears on Iran – U.S. war continues

Stay Alert! U.S./Israeli war on Iran and decades of U.S. sanctions, sabotage and encirclement continue. Genocidal Israeli attacks in Gaza escalate.

Iran has succeeded in defending itself from planned U.S./Israeli destruction!

The surprise, unprovoked, massive Israeli bombing campaign on Iran, begun on June 13, killed Iran’s top military commanders and scientists. President Donald Trump claimed credit. He publicly stated he had lured Iran into negotiations in order to carry out the surprise attack.

Despite the U.S. and Israel’s hopes, Iran did not collapse. Iran had developed the technical and military capabilities to respond with devastating attacks on Israel.

The whole Iranian nation rallied and was able to hit back in self defense. Iran’s missiles and drones succeeded in breaking through Israel’s “Iron Dome.”

The world cheered as Israel faced attacks it had never experienced. Key military installations were hit, including the Ministry of Defense and a weapons research center, along with major energy and fuel centers in Haifa.

Desperate to reverse the crisis facing its vicious proxy state, the U.S. military directly intervened on June 21. The Air Force and the Navy bombed three centers where Iran had small nuclear energy facilities. This bombing also failed; the nuclear materials had already been removed.

The Trump administration once again confirmed, with the whole world watching, that U.S. imperialism is duplicitous in every announcement and every negotiation.

This U.S./Israeli attack was a desperate effort to break the Axis of Resistance. It failed! It was an effort to break apart the growing unity of the Global South and weaken the impact of BRICS. Instead, unity was reinforced!

The attack on Iran is only one stage in U.S. imperialism’s continuing war for domination in West Asia. This is a protracted war where U.S. imperialism is steadily losing ground, politically, economically and now finally even on the military front. Its monstrous military machine is challenged.

Last night Trump ordered a ceasefire. This is not an end to U.S. wars in West Asia.

What do we do even if this “ceasefire” holds?

Where actions are already planned for the coming week, organizers should figure out what kind of speakout, street meeting or rally is still possible denouncing the continuing attacks on Palestine and the decades of U.S. sanctions and attacks on Iran.

Let’s reinforce the unity of action that is emerging.

Now is the time to continue saying:

End the U.S.-funded Israeli war on Palestine!

End the decades of U.S. sanctions, assassinations and threats on Iran!

Full solidarity with Iran and Palestinian resistance!

It is right to resist U.S. imperialism!