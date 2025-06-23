Why Iran attacked U.S. base in Qatar

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council issued the following statement on Resistance News Network on June 23, 2025:

The attack on the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar is a response that falls within the framework of reciprocal retaliation and is consistent with international law and the right of legitimate defense. Our armed forces successfully carried out the missile operation, targeting the U.S. Al Udeid Air Base, one of the largest U.S. military bases in the region.

The number of missiles used in the operation was equal to the number of bombs used by the United States in its attack on Iranian nuclear facilities [on June 21].

The military target struck was located far from residential areas and urban centers in the State of Qatar.

The operation did not pose any threat or danger to the brotherly Qatari people or to the security of the Qatari state.

We emphasize the fraternal and historical relations that bind us to the State of Qatar, and this response has not and will not undermine these relations. Rather, it comes within the framework of legitimate defense of sovereignty and national dignity.