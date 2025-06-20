June 28 International Day of Action:

“No War With Iran”

We call on all peoples of conscience throughout the world to take to the streets on June 28, 2025 and march against the expansion of the Zionist-U.S. aggression from Palestine through Lebanon, Syria and Yemen to Iran. For 20 months the people of Palestine have been steadfast against the collective west’s genocide of their people and theft of their land. In the face of a firm resistance, the U.S. and the Zionists had no choice but to expand the war into Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and now Iran.

Iran has supported the regional resistance in Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen and Syria for decades and is under attack because of its support for regional liberation from the clutches of U.S.-imperialist domination and Zionist colonialism. Last week, the U.S.-sponsored Zionist entity launched a sneak attack on Iran, and to date [June 18], over 200 Iranians have been killed. We reject all acts of aggression against the nations in West Asia.

This action is called by Global Resistance For Peace and Justice. UNAC, USPCN, AWAN, BAYAN, WWP, NLG International Comm. are among the 30 founding members of this coalition and fully supports ALL actions called to demand: NO WAR WITH IRAN.

