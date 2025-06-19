PDF of June 19 print issue

By Workers World Party posted on June 19, 2025

Download the PDF

Stop U.S. and Israel’s war on Iran!

ICE detention center uprising
Layoffs on the rise
Organize the South
On the picket line
Stop government witch hunts
The right to resist in Los Angeles

‘No Kings Day’ demonstrations in over 2,100 U.S. cities

China today 
Direct aid for Gaza 
Palestine resistance supports Iran 

Pride 2025!
Fightback message at Cleveland Pride
Boston: No Pride in genocide!


Tear Down the Walls
Prisons: No place for elders
ICE’s ableist, racist terror

Editorial:
Black lives, migrant lives matter

Mundo Obrero:
¡No más ataques contra los inmigrantes!
Estudiantes profundizan resistencia


