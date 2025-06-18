Yemeni president defends Iran’s right to sovereignty

The following statement was made by Yemeni President and Supreme Commander of the Yemeni Armed Forces, Mahdi Al-Mashat and published by Resistance News Network on June 16, 2025.

We affirm Yemen’s support for Iran in its right to defend its sovereignty and deter aggressors. There is no international charter that grants anyone the right to unleash their rabid dog on whoever they want. The U.N. Charter is the binding contract that governs relations between states, and we will not allow it to be violated. Violating the U.N. Charter means turning the world into a jungle where only the strong survive.

Some countries have a duty to preserve international peace and security, not to engage in aggression or interfere in the sovereignty of other nations. If the bond between the world’s nations unravels because of the slaves of zionism, then the language of force will become the alternative.

In the end, the dust of battle will settle over a new world, and no one today can predict the outcome or what that world will look like. We call on all peace-loving nations to raise their voices against zionist overreach before its fire reaches every country.

All peace-loving countries must work to stop the blatant zionist aggression against Iran and other countries in the region, based on the U.N. Charter and the mechanisms it outlines to stop any aggression against member states, in order to achieve peace and security.

The exploitation of the U.N. Charter by those who are supposed to protect it is pushing us, and many nations, to work toward strengthening it. We will take all necessary measures to achieve peace and security.