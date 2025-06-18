By Ché Marino

In May 2025, I had the privilege of joining a delegation organized by Friends of Socialist China, a collective dedicated to fostering international solidarity and understanding of China’s socialist model. Our journey, hosted by the China NGO Network for International Exchanges (CNIE), took us across several regions, including Shaanxi, Gansu and Shanghai.

The purpose of our trip was to engage in dialogues on civilizational exchange, witness China’s remarkable socio-economic transformations and deepen our understanding of the principles underpinning its development. Through visits to historic revolutionary sites, discussions with local leaders and participation in cultural events, we aimed to explore the realities of Chinese socialism and its implications for global solidarity.

As I stepped off the plane in Shanghai in 2025, memories of my first visit in 2009 came flooding back. Sixteen years ago, I arrived as a college student seeking the cheapest study abroad option available. What I found then was unmistakably a developing nation: streets that flooded when it rained, large swaths of underdeveloped public infrastructure and transportation that consisted of hitching rides on motorcycles to reach the nearest train station.

The transformation I witnessed upon my return is nothing short of remarkable. Where once stood only the Oriental Pearl Tower on the Bund now rises a skyline of architectural marvels. The face-scanning technology that allows commuters to enter subway stations with just a glance would have seemed like science fiction during my first visit, when my university ID was merely a laminated photo.

This dramatic metamorphosis represents more than just economic growth; it embodies the success of China’s socialist project with Chinese characteristics. As I traveled through residential areas of Shanghai, I was struck by the quality of life afforded to ordinary citizens: beautiful parks, running tracks with specialized materials that protect joints and extensive bicycle paths. “We don’t have this in New York City,” I found myself repeatedly saying.

The socialist foundation of China’s success

China’s achievements cannot be separated from its socialist system. During our delegation’s discussions, Professor Zhang Weiwei, an expert in International Relations and Director of the China Institute at Fudan University, explained that Chinese socialism has evolved beyond a merely domestic concept to one with universal dimensions and global relevance. This isn’t state capitalism, as Western critics often claim. The fundamental economic policies are made by the Communist Party rather than by capitalists or special interest groups, ensuring that development serves the people rather than profit.

The results speak for themselves. China has lifted 800 million people out of poverty in just four decades — the largest poverty reduction program in human history. It has become the world’s largest producer of renewable energy, leading in both wind and solar power production, all while maintaining a peaceful foreign policy that stands in stark contrast to the constant military interventions of the imperialist United States.

Beyond infrastructure: A holistic approach to development

China’s development model extends beyond physical infrastructure. In the city of Dunhuang, our delegation witnessed how China preserves its cultural heritage while embracing modernization. The ancient Silk Road spirit of peace, cooperation, openness and inclusiveness now finds expression in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

China’s Vice President Han Zheng articulated this vision during our visit, emphasizing that the BRI is underpinned by “extensive consultation, joint efforts and shared benefits” in advancing infrastructure connectivity, cultural exchanges and people-to-people bonds. It has become “a belt for development and a road to happiness, benefiting the whole world.”

Global Civilization Initiative: A new framework for international relations

During our delegation’s visit to Gansu Province, we participated in dialogues centered on the Global Civilization Initiative proposed by China’s President Xi Jinping. This initiative promotes exchanges, mutual understanding, mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and cooperation among different civilizations.

As conflicts and the crises of poverty intensify globally, China offers an alternative vision based on respect and understanding of diverse cultures. The initiative encourages an open and win-win approach to international relations, providing a framework for addressing common challenges.

China-Africa relations: A model of South-South cooperation

Our discussions highlighted China’s approach to Africa as fundamentally different from that of Western neocolonialism. China’s engagement with Africa is characterized by respect, equality and mutual benefit. Unlike Western powers, China consistently sends high-level delegations to African countries, demonstrating genuine respect and commitment.

African delegates at our meetings emphasized how China’s infrastructure investments are helping their countries break free from imperialist control. The Belt and Road Initiative offers an alternative to the exploitative policies of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Western financial institutions.

Personal observations: Socialism in practice

Walking through Shanghai’s residential neighborhoods revealed the human-centered nature of China’s development model. Unlike the profit-driven urban planning of Western cities, Chinese cities are designed for collective well-being. The streets are clean, green spaces abundant and public transportation efficient and affordable.

This stands in stark contrast to the crumbling infrastructure and growing inequality I see in New York City. As one delegate noted, China’s development makes “the United States look like an empire in decline.”

Challenges and misconceptions

Western media perpetuates numerous falsehoods about China, from allegations of genocide in Xinjiang to claims of debt-trap diplomacy in Africa. These narratives serve to demonize China and justify aggressive policies aimed at containing its rise.

Our delegation’s experiences directly contradicted these portrayals. We witnessed a society focused on improving people’s lives, promoting ecological civilization and fostering international cooperation. The Chinese people we met were proud of their country’s achievements and optimistic about its future.

Lessons for the global left

For those of us engaged in progressive politics in the West, China’s socialist path offers valuable lessons. As Carlos Martinez, with Friends of Socialist China, noted during our discussions, China demonstrates that another world is possible — one based on cooperation rather than competition, peace rather than war and development that benefits the many rather than the few.

The Chinese experience shows that mass communist politics are the only force capable of responding to the contradictions of our time. China’s anti-poverty measures, commitment to building ecological civilization, and autonomous development provide a powerful counter-example to the moral rot and immiseration of capitalist imperialism.

Conclusion: A vision for the future

My journey through China in 2025 ignited a profound hope for the future — a vision where development is rooted in socialist principles that prioritize collective well-being over individual profit. From the bustling streets of Shanghai to the historic sites of Dunhuang, I witnessed a society confidently charting its own path to modernization while extending a hand of friendship to the world.

As the global balance of power shifts away from U.S. hegemony, China’s socialist society offers an alternative vision for human development — one based on peace, cooperation and mutual benefit. For young people facing climate cynicism and social disorganization in the West, China provides a model of sustainable development and innovation.

The transformation I witnessed between my first visit in 2009 and my return in 2025 stands as a testament to what socialist planning can achieve. As I told my fellow delegates, “It just really goes to show you how socialist central planning is the only way to develop your society and economy.”

In a world facing multiple crises, from climate change to growing inequality, China’s socialist path illuminates a way forward — not as a template to be mechanically copied but as a source of inspiration for all who seek a more just, peaceful and sustainable world.