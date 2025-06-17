Drop the charges against Alejandro Orellana!

The Committee to Stop FBI Repression condemns the unjust arrest and targeting of immigrant rights activist and Centro Community Service Organization member Alejandro Orellana. On the morning of June 12, FBI agents, National Guard troops and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies descended on Orellana’s East Los Angeles home in a coordinated, militarized raid. Agents forcibly entered his residence and ransacked his belongings before taking him away in handcuffs.

Alejandro faces absurd charges of “conspiracy to commit civil disorders.” This is a transparent political accusation meant to criminalize and deter the wave of protests and legitimate activism against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) terror in Los Angeles. Alejandro has done nothing wrong, and his arrest is unjustifiable.

As an organizer who has spent years courageously defending immigrant families, he represents exactly the kind of grassroots leadership that the Trump administration seeks to eliminate with intimidation and repression. This arrest is part of a broader pattern of political persecution, from the FBI’s historical targeting of Chicano activists, Black liberation organizers, and anti-war protesters to the current escalation of attacks against those resisting Trump’s deportation agenda.

The state is seeking to crush dissent. The charges against Alejandro follow this same playbook of manufacturing crimes where none exist and equating organizing with conspiracy. We reject this attack in the strongest possible terms.

We stand with Alejandro and call for his immediate release and that all charges against him are dropped. We urge all organizations and individuals committed to justice, immigrant rights and civil liberties to join us in defending Alejandro Orellana.

Call U.S. Attorney Bilal Essayli at 213-894-2400 and tell him to drop the charges!