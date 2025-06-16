Boston: No Pride in Genocide!

Boston

Tens of thousands of people crowded Copley Square for Boston’s LGBTQIA2S+ Pride parade on June 14, with a reported one million watching along the route. Prominent and popular among the groups participating was a militant “No Pride in Genocide” bloc that included the Boston Coalition for Palestine, Democratic Socialists of America, Mass Peace Action, Jewish Voice for Peace, Party for Socialism and Liberation, ACT UP and Workers World Party activists.

The massive turnout despite rain comes as the fascist Trump administration intensifies police state terror campaigns targeting immigrant and LGBTQIA2S+ communities and as U.S. imperialism’s proxy Israel continues to escalate their genocidal wars, which — as the Israel Occupation Forces’ terror-bombing of Iran shows — threaten all of West Asia.

The “No Pride in Genocide” contingent made explicit the need for global solidarity between LGBTQIA2S+ and colonized peoples who share a common enemy: the system of capitalist patriarchy and imperialism that continues to intensify its repression globally. As one slogan chanted by demonstrators stressed: “From Stonewall to Palestine, occupation is a crime!”

The “No Kings” nationwide demonstrations on June 14 multiplied turnout at this year’s Boston Pride. Although organized by the Democratic Party-aligned “50501 movement” — which promotes U.S. flag-waving, “patriotic resistance” to Trump — their call nevertheless attracted many anti-fascists, young and elder, who cheered the pro-Palestine marchers.

The multitudes who lined the streets of Boston’s Back Bay had brought thousands of handmade signs condemning war, ICE and the fascist administration’s racism and bigotry. They were electrified by the “No Pride in Genocide” bloc, enthusiastically joining in chants of “Free, Free Palestine!” and “When trans rights are under attack, what do we do? Act up, fight back!” The crowd roared “F-ck ICE!” during the entire two-mile route.

The parade ended at Boston Common where chants of “Free Palestine!” continued to draw cheers. A contingent of pro-Palestine activists gained rousing support from the crowd and local media attention by heckling Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, an ardent Zionist, off the stage when she attempted to speak.