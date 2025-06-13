Stop censorship of resistance organizations!

The following statement from Samidoun Palestinian Prisoners Solidarity Network was posted on Resistance News Network on June 6, 2025.

We urge everyone to use the version of Telegram downloaded from the Telegram website at https://telegram.org — whether the mobile or desktop app. Many channels, ranging from @unity_of_fields to the official channels of many Palestinian, Lebanese and other resistance organizations, are blocked on the versions of Telegram downloaded from Apple and Google stores.

While the versions of Telegram downloaded from the website are still vulnerable to regional censorship — for example, the block on our old channel, @samidounnetwork, in many locations, that on RNN (@PalestineResist) in many areas, particularly in Europe and other regional blocks on Palestinian, Lebanese and Yemeni resistance organizations — they are better options than those on the App Store/Play Store for accessing important content.