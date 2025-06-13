University workers

University of Oregon student workers won a victory in May after the university finally agreed to a contract that aligned with workers’ demands. After 11 months of failed negotiations, the students, members of United Auto Workers Local 8121, hit the picket line. The strike lasted 10 days.

The new contract was ratified with 95% of members voting in favor. Some of the gains won were a wage increase that lifts salaries above Oregon’s minimum wage, paid sick leave and the ability to have a neutral third party review any workplace harassment complaints.

On May 1 the University of California’s Union of Professional and Technical Employees (UPTE-CWA 9119) held the latest of four strikes since their contract expired in September 2024. They were joined on the picket line by members of California Nurses Association, Service Employees Union (SEIU) Local 1000 and the California Federation of Teachers. The union is still fighting for a decent contract.

Factory workers

The 250 members of Teamsters Local 896 at the Keurig-Doctor Pepper plant in Victorville, California, were supported by over 700 Teamsters at other KDP plants across the state during their strike. “The support we received across Southern California was incredible,” said Phil Cooper, secretary-treasurer of Local 896. “Our Teamster brothers and sisters at all six facilities stood up without hesitation and honored our picket line.” (teamsterssjc42.com, May 27)

Striking workers won significant wage increases and access to the Western Conference of Teamsters Pension Trust.

In Hartford, Connecticut, a strong majority of members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Locals 1746 and 700 authorized a strike at a Pratt & Whitney plant that began May 5. The strike lasted three weeks, delaying production of F135 plane engines and F-35 military jets. Under the new contract, machinists will receive increases in wages and retirement benefits.

UAW members at two Lockheed Martin plants ratified a new contract on June 2, ending their month-long strike that began deliberately on May 1, International Workers Day. The contract stipulates significant wage increases. Locals 788 in Orlando and 766 in Denver accused the corporation of multiple unfair labor practices and having “refused to present a fair economic proposal that meets the membership’s needs.” The defense giant has secured $1.7 billion in profits in the first quarter of 2025. (commondreams.org, May 1)