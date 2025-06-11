Defend Dr. Rabab Ibrahim Abdulhadi video project

#HandsOffDrRabab issued the following statement:

This is an urgent call to our communities to express our solidarity with Dr. Rabab Ibrahim Abdulhadi, Director of AMED (Arab Muslim Ethnicities and Diasporas) Studies at San Francisco State University and internationally revered intellectual, in face of a recent New York Post article maligning and misrepresenting Dr. Abdulhadi, which was based on the outrageous and dangerous Network Contagion Research Institute Report. This amounts to an elaborate doxxing of Dr. Abdulhadi, exacerbating previous efforts to silence and undermine her.

As part of efforts to condemn this assault and defend Dr. Rabab Ibrahim Abdulhadi and in the spirit of the indivisibility of justice that Dr. Abdulhadi has conceptualized, practiced and taught us over decades, we are inviting the submission of one minute videos that address at least one of the following questions:

What do you want to say about the targeting and doxxing of Dr. Abdulhadi? What do you want to say about Dr. Abdulhadi and her role in speaking out and teaching about justice in/for Palestine in general and at SFSU? Do you support Dr. Abdulhadi and AMED Studies at SFSU? Why?

This project was conceptualized and is led by the #HandsOffDrRabab campaign, a collective of Dr. Abdulhadi’s colleagues, comrades, friends, students and mentees.

Please email [email protected] if you have any questions, and your email will be directed to a member of this collective who will respond.

#HandsOffDrRabab