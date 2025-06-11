Fightback message well received at Cleveland Pride

This year’s annual Pride parade in downtown Cleveland was one of the largest — possibly the largest ever — in the city’s history, with tens of thousands participating. The parade had a wide range of contingents, from unions to churches to employers to socialist groups. The crowd responded positively to the latter, chanting “Free, free Palestine!” and “Ain’t no power like the power of the people, ‘cause the power of the people don’t stop!” along with the marchers. With attacks on the trans community intensifying at the federal and state level, a popular theme was “Defend trans youth.”

– Report and photo by Martha Grevatt