Philly rally for David Huerta and to end ICE raids

Philadelphia

A rally that took place on June 9 in Philadelphia called by the Service Employees International Union to oppose U.S. government raids against migrant workers and to free SEIU California President David Huerta drew 200 people. Among other unions participating in the rally, held at 6th and Market Streets between the Liberty Bell and the Federal Building, were UNITE HERE, Starbucks Workers United and AFSCME.

On June 6, military-gear-clad Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents launched aggressive raids throughout Los Angeles. At one location, President Huerta, who is also president of SEIU-United Service Workers West, was assaulted, injured and detained while advocating for immigrant workers. While he has been released from the hospital, he remained in federal custody until June 9 in the evening.

Since then, the Trump administration has escalated its attacks on the Los Angeles community, deploying the military against activists and migrant workers. This is a clear attack on communities, workers and their First Amendment rights. Demand that David Huerta be freed and ICE raids end immediately!