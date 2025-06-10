Palestinian resistance, Hezbollah denounce Israeli seizure of Madleen humanitarian ship

Palestinian factions along with Hezbollah in Lebanon issued strong condemnations of the “israeli” attack on the Madleen, a humanitarian ship that was part of the Freedom Flotilla. In their statements they praised the courage and moral resolve of the activists who were arrested by the Israeli Occupation Force (IOF) for attempting to break the blockade on Gaza and deliver symbolic aid, despite the risks involved. Resistance News Network printed these statement summaries on June 9, 2025.

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) issued a statement strongly condemning the entity’s interception of the Madleen ship in international waters, calling it an act of piracy and state terrorism. The activists on board, who were on a peaceful humanitarian mission to break the blockade on Gaza, were forcibly detained. Hamas praised these international volunteers for their courage and solidarity, asserting that Gaza is not alone and continues to be supported by the global conscience.

The statement emphasized that the ship and other solidarity efforts from countries like Algeria, Tunisia and Jordan reflect the growing failure of “israeli” propaganda and the strength of international support for Gaza. Hamas demanded the immediate release of the detained activists, urged the U.N. and international bodies to act and reaffirmed that the blockade on Gaza is a crime that must be confronted.

The Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine condemned the attack on the Madleen ship, part of the Freedom Flotilla, calling it an act of international piracy and abduction and a clear violation of international law. The group expressed full solidarity with the detained activists, praising their courage and humanitarian motives in confronting what it described as one of the most criminal armies in modern history. The statement criticized the global silence in the face of what it called genocide and starvation in Gaza and held “israel” — along with international governments and institutions — fully responsible for the activists’ safety, their release and the lifting of the blockade on Gaza.

The Resistance Committees in Palestine condemned the “israeli” seizure of the Madleen ship, which was on a humanitarian mission to support Gaza amid its siege and genocide. They criticized the zionist entity’s brutal actions and highlighted U.S. complicity. They praised the detained activists for their courage and called on all free people worldwide to stand up against the injustice and expose the ongoing crimes in Gaza.

The Palestinian Mujahideen Movement held “israel” fully responsible for the safety of the detained crew, praising them for risking their lives in pursuit of humanitarian values. They characterized the incident as proof of “israel’s” aggressive and criminal nature, framing it as a threat not only to Palestinians but to global peace and human conscience. It calls on the international community to end its silence and act to protect the detained activists.

Finally, the movement urges continued international solidarity through protests and convoys, including mass participation in the upcoming Land Convoy of Steadfastness to the Rafah border, aiming to break the blockade on Gaza.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) condemned the seizure of the Madleen as a war crime and an act of cowardly piracy, holding the occupation fully responsible for the safety of the detained activists. It praised their courage in confronting the siege and affirmed that such repression will not silence the voices of global solidarity.

The PFLP called for their immediate release and urged mass mobilization through protests, legal action and renewed land and sea convoys to Gaza. It stressed that the continued blockade is a crime against humanity and that the growing international defiance proves the Palestinian cause remains firmly rooted in the conscience of the free.

The Ahrar Movement denounced the seizure of the Madleen as an act of Nazi-like piracy against international activists who embody the conscience of humanity. It held both the occupation and the U.S. administration fully responsible for the activists’ safety and called for their immediate release.

The group praised the courage of those aboard and warned that the zionist entity poses a threat not only to Palestinians but to all people of conscience. The Ahrar Movement urged the launch of more solidarity ships and called on rights groups to condemn the attack and fulfill their responsibilities in confronting war crimes.

The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) condemned the “israeli” seizure of the Madleen, describing it as a shift from genocide on land to piracy at sea. The group denounced the arrest of the activists and called for their immediate release, along with the ship and its humanitarian cargo. The DFLP urged the international community and all defenders of freedom to reject this crime and support the launch of more Freedom Flotilla ships until the blockade on Gaza is lifted.

Hezbollah [in Lebanon] condemned the “israeli” seizure of the Madleen ship as a blatant act of piracy and a violation of international and humanitarian law. It denounced the detention of international activists and the prevention of aid from reaching Gaza, describing it as evidence of the occupation’s moral and political bankruptcy. Hezbollah expressed full solidarity with those aboard and called on the international community and rights institutions to act urgently to free the detainees, hold the occupier accountable and force the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.