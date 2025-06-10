Court victory for pro-Palestine Korean student facing deportation

Nodutdol for Korean Community Development posted the following message on Facebook on June 5, 2025.

Breaking: Judge announces preliminary injunction stopping ICE from arresting, detaining or transferring Yunseo Chung

Today we once again packed the court for Yunseo Chung, a Columbia student facing deportation for her pro-Palestine speech. Yunseo filed a lawsuit in March challenging the constitutionality of the government’s persecution of her.

The government shamefully attempted to argue Yunseo is not entitled to habeas corpus, because she has not yet been arrested. The government also tried to once again have Yunseo’s lawsuit dismissed. The judge did not accept this argument and pointed out that [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] has failed to issue Yunseo a notice to appear in immigration court.

This indicates that the Trump administration intended to keep Yunseo in a legal gray area and prevent her from challenging the legality of its decisions.

While the judge’s injunction is a positive development, this case is not yet over. We still need to talk about Yunseo and the cases of other students facing ICE persecution for their solidarity with Palestine.

Stay tuned for further updates, and if you would like to send Yunseo a personal solidarity message, you can do so through our linktree (linktr.ee/nodutdol).

Hands off Yunseo Chung! Free Palestine!